Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 3: Back to work

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 3 arrive. Is that a surprise?

Well, in some ways, we would note that the answer to that is “yes.” This is an installment that is coming on at Halloween, and also around the same time that a lot of people are going to be out celebrating the holiday. This is clearly a move that the network is still confident that the Young Sheldon spin-off is going to find an audience — which it probably will. Why would you be worried about it right now? It clearly has the right mixture of nostalgia and laughs, and the premiere in particular seemed to be pretty well-received.

Now, let’s go ahead and note what sort of story we are going to get prior to the next episode actually airing! Below, you can see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 3 synopsis to get other updates on what is ahead:

“Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change” – Georgie digs into Mandy’s past when he discovers she’s been hiding thousands of dollars of debt. Meanwhile, Mandy tries to right her wrongs by going back to work, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Oct. 31 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who were hoping for a holiday-themed episode here, we understand — however, the one thing that we can say is that you are going to see one themed around Thanksgiving later this year. Not only that, but this is one where you will be able to see some stars from Young Sheldon turn up. This is not a show that is forgetting about those roots.

