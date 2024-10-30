1923 season 2: Will it set up Yellowstone prequel 1944 further?

As so many of you most likely know, 1923 season 2 is absolutely coming to Paramount+ in the near future. The show is deep in production, with shooting happening in Texas as well as Montana. Our hope is that the Yellowstone prequel will return early next year, though that will come down largely to what the streaming service wants.

Now, what we want to do here is actually look towards the long-term future of the franchise, especially since there has been chatter for a while about some other possible prequels. The one that has been confirmed at this point is 1944, though everything is still tentative and plans could certainly change. This is only 21 years after the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show, so you can easily argue that some of the characters on one show will be sticking around.

So how much effort will 1923 make when it comes to setting that up? The answer here may be a little complicated, but what we would say first and foremost is actually rather simple: We don’t exactly think that it is going to be forgotten about by any means. However, we also don’t think that the current show is going to be telling its story with 1944 exclusively in mind. Everything is leading up to the flagship Kevin Costner drama, so continuity will be front-of-mind; yet, we tend to think the prequels are also going to live in their own moment. Taylor Sheridan dramas are not always about dropping clever Easter eggs; instead, they revolve around immersion and the characters front and center.

With this in mind, the end of 1923 will likely be more about how the ranch is saved, as well as what exact connection Spencer and Alexandra have to the future of the entire Dutton clan. We do tend to think that there’s a reason so much time has been spent on them exclusively…

What do you most want to see on 1923 season 2, and do you think it will set up some other prequels?

