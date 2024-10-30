What If…? season 3 premiere date revealed at Disney+

It has been known for a while that What If…? season 3 is going to be the final one over at Disney+ — now, there is some more we can say to go along with that.

Today, it was confirmed by Marvel themselves that on the somewhat-unusual date of December 22, you are going to have a chance to see a daily rollout begin for the latest batch of episodes. The schedule here is relatively similar to what we saw for the second season, at least according to Bleeding Cool.

As for some of the characters you are going to be seeing within the upcoming season (beyond of course the usuals), it is pretty darn substantial. Think along the lines of Moon Knight, Agatha Harkness, Black Widow, Captain America, Monica Rambeau, Shang-Chi, Tony Stark, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Ironheart, Shuri, Melina Vostokoff, Wong and Giant-Man.

Now, we obviously recognize with so much of this show being about an alternative universe and various scenarios, you can rule a lot of this out when it comes to larger MCU relevancy. At the very least, though, we do still think that Marvel entertains some ideas within this to be explored in some formats elsewhere. For us personally, we also do appreciate the opportunity to see characters we have not in a while. Back when the first Shang-Chi movie was a solid hit, we certainly assumed we’d be seeing more of him soon. Meanwhile, we remain bummed-out that nothing more regarding Moon Knight has been announced, especially since the first season was both endlessly entertaining and ended on such a cliffhanger.

The most important thing, at least for now, is that this new batch of episodes does just find a way to stretch the possibilities of what the comic-book company can bring to the small screen. If What If…? is not doing that, what is the point of it really?

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Daredevil: Born Again, courtesy of a new teaser

What do you most want to see on What If…? season 3 when the show does return?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







