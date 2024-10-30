Daredevil: Born Again teaser: New Disney+ footage arrives!

We already know that Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney+ as we move into early March, but why not celebrate with something more?

Today, the fine folks over at the streaming service unveiled some brand-new footage of the big Charlie Cox series, which is a revival-of-sorts of the Netflix show from years back. While it is 100% established as its own thing and will have some deviations from that series, rest assured that you are also going to see a number of familiar faces, as well.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new Marvel Studios sizzle reel that gives you some of Matt Murdock back in action, plus also Vincent D’Onofrio as Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin. Just from what little we see in here, this is not a show that is toning down some of the violent action much at all. We know that there were concerns once upon a time that the Disney+ home would mean a scaling down of some of the brutality, but the success of Deadpool & Wolverine showed further that Marvel does not need to stick to some sort of PG-13 format in order to tell stories.

Also in this sizzle reel, the streaming service confirmed that the long-awaited Ironheart is going to be coming in June, whereas Wonder Man is set for late next year. 2024 has been somewhat quieter when it comes to Marvel, at least other than the aforementioned Ryan Reynolds project and then Agatha All Along, which is building up at this point towards what is hopefully going to be a really great finale. While we’re not going to start roaming through the streets as of yet proclaiming that “Marvel is back,” it does at least feel like we are moving in a good direction.

