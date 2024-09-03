Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: ‘Brutal’ action ahead?

While you may be waiting until next year to see Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+, there is a lot that can be said about it right now. This is a series that went through a lot of tweaks and creative retools after it started, but it now seems to have a consistent creative vision. There could be solid stuff ahead!

If nothing else, we do have a better sense in general as to how the series is going to look, especially when it comes to its emphasis on action.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, had the following to say about the approach to the action sequences on-screen this time:

“I’ll tell you, some of the most brutal action we’ve ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn’t a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there’s a lot of visceral action, to say the least.”

We do think that in general, the success of Deadpool & Wolverine will further encourage Marvel and Disney to venture into more extreme territory when it comes to stuff like either violence or strong language, given that there does remain a big audience for it, especially as a lot of younger viewers start to get a little bit older. We’re just glad personally that Born Again is existing as a show at all, given that at one point, it did seem like the Charlie Cox iteration of the title character was going to be something that was just buried in the TV ether forever.

