Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: Charlie Cox talks epic reunion

There are absolutely some things to be really excited about entering Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, especially if you watched the Netflix series. While originally it felt more like the show was going to divert more substantially from that show, a lot of things have changed behind the scenes since it was first announced.

Take, for starters, the fact that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are now reprising their roles from the Netflix adaptation, and of course we knew already that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be back. Seeing some of these characters together could be incredibly emotional for some longtime fans — it certainly was for some of the actors involved!

Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, Cox himself made it clear that it was a profound feeling getting everyone together again:

“The first day on set with Deborah, myself, and Elden was really special because the scene that was written was like a scene where we were reminiscing over old times and all the things we’ve done … And it just so happened that we shot that very early on and we hadn’t seen each other for years. I mean, maybe not years, but we certainly hadn’t been together, the three of us, for a long time. So there was really, literally, no acting required. The conversation we were having in the green room was the same conversation we were having in the scene, pretty much.”

This scene should be a gift to a lot of longtime fans, but also could provide some valuable insight when it comes to where the rest of Born Again as well. This is a show that could be about Daredevil finding a new place for himself, or at least realizing the broader impact of being himself both as the hero and also his alter ego. It has to be one of the most important series that Disney+ is planning to put out, so let’s cross our fingers that they totally nail this already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

