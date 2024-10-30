Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10: A curious new finale tease!

In just a handful of hours tonight on FX, you are going to have a chance to see the Grotesquerie season 1 finale — so, what does that mean?

Well, considering everything that we’ve had a chance to see for virtually most of the season, we are fully anticipating a cavalcade of twists, turns, and surprises. Given that this is a Ryan Murphy show, would we really have it any other way? Obviously, we are well-aware of the fact that the prolific producer has had some polarizing finales in the past, so there is a chance that not everything will be altogether tidy here. It may not be intended to be, given that this is meant to be an ongoing series! There is no reason for closure, even if a season 2 at present is also far from confirmed.

Now if you are wanting at least some sort of cryptic tease for what is ahead tonight, consider the following from the official Instagram for the show:

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

This is not a quote created for Grotesquerie itself; rather, it is attributed to a phrase thousands of years old from philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca. It is a reference to a rebirth in a way, but also an understanding that each experience is informed by the last. We tend to think this is all tied to what Lois is going to learn through her experiences on the show, whether they be dreams or something else entirely. We are not entirely sure that Niecy Nash-Betts’ character is actually still awake at this point — just think about everything she is seeing right now! How can it be that close to what she dreamed about?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

