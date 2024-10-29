Grotesquerie season 1 finale: What’s ahead for Marshall?

In just 24 hours, the finale is going to be here for Grotesquerie season 1 over at FX — and we tend to think there are major twists still ahead.

So, what are the chances that a big storyline will revolve around Marshall for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, remember here that Courtney B. Vance is such a big name, one that deserves the best material possible close to the end of a season. Also, remember for a moment that the previews for what lies ahead show him getting arrested.

What does this mean? Well, there may be a lot of heat on the character that he is the killer — or, at the very least, he could be framed for it. It’s already clear the sentiment that he had towards Lois in this particular reality, so we can envision some scenarios in which people may think he would do this to torment her … but is that enough of a motive?

Obviously, a lot of this is worth wondering and yet, we also do not think that this is really the sort of question that you should be asking first and foremost here. Instead, we would put the emphasis here instead on whether or not this is another dream — or a coma again. There are just too many direct similarities between what we are seeing now and the show’s “darkest timeline,” to borrow a phrase from Community. Too many things appear to be coincidences.

There is likely at least one big Marshall twist to come — so will this set the stage for a season 2? There is no official renewal yet, but it does feel likely at present.

