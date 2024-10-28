Grotesquerie season 1 finale: What will Travis Kelce do?

As we prepare to see the Grotesquerie season 1 finale on FX a little later this week, why not discuss Travis Kelce a little more? We know that the actor / Kansas City Chiefs star appears in the trailer for what is ahead as Ed, albeit with a different haircut than what he’s had since Lois came out of her coma. What in the world does this mean? It could be as simple as him going to a barber; however, it may also be a sign that not everything is exactly how it appears even still.

So, what sort of role will Kelce inhabit over the course of the final episode? There are a couple of possibilities to think about…

First and foremost, we have to think about the obvious: That Lois is going to talk to him about the affair. We saw a series of confrontations and emotional scenes with Nicey Nash-Betts’ character on this past episode, but Ed was somewhat of the missing link. He was left out for whatever reason, and this upcoming episode marks a great chance to revisit this story and see what this dynamic looks like.

Of course, here is another, slightly more sinister possibility: What are the chances that Ed is actually the killer in the present? It feels unlikely, but why not rule it out? He could at least be the killer in another potential dream world, at least if she is seeing him as a manifestation in some way of her own personal guilt. (We do think there’s a chance that she is still dreaming — how else do you explain the aesthetic at present?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

