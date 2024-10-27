Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10 run time: An extended finale?

As so many of you may be aware at this point, Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10 is poised to be the all-important finale on FX. Is it going to be epic? That is the hope. If nothing else, we’re pretty confident that there is going to be a wide array of twists we have an opportunity to see.

One thing that we know about Ryan Murphy shows is that they tend to be however long the story requires. FX is never going to limit him to a certain amount of run time. With that, is there a chance that we’re going to get some sort of 90-minute spectacular to close things out for the season? It is a fun idea to think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in and say that as of right now, the finale is slated to be, with commercials, just one hour long. We suppose we shouldn’t say just, since it really could be so much worse than that — there are some episodes this season that have been incredibly short!

More so than any one thing when it comes to run time, what matters with Grotesquerie is how it makes use of said run time, and manages to deliver some stories that viewers can be happy with. At the time of this writing, we have a hard time imagining that the overall picture of the story is as clear as it is going to be in the closing minutes. It does still feel like another twist is ahead — is it possible that Lois is still in another dream? For the time being, let’s just say that we are not ruling that out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the Grotesquerie finale now

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to deliver? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







