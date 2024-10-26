Grotesquerie season 1 finale: Was the cast even surprised?

As you prepare to see the Grotesquerie season 1 finale on FX next week, there is a ton to be excited about! Beyond that, there are also a lot of reasons to be surprised. Take, for starters, the fact that even the cast themselves were stunned by some of what happens.

When you are working on a show like this, you have to imagine that the actors are in a fairly similar position to some of the people watching the show now: Full of theories and question marks. Sometimes, a select few manage to get core details about a story in advance, but very rarely is it an entire group! Let’s just say that we’ve got another reminder of that now.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Micaela Diamond (Megan) made it clear that she, plus some of her co-stars, did not see certain parts of the story coming:

…We got scripts as we were shooting them, especially episodes eight, nine and 10 [the finale]; we got maybe a week before we started shooting each of those. So it was definitely a lot to take in, but it was fun as a company to come together and be like, “Did you read the next script?” We’re in the hair and makeup room trying to decipher what theories people will come up with. Our own theories were wrong.

We’ve said this for the past few days, but we will hold true to it now: There are probably still a lot of twists and turns still to come. Due in part to some of the imagery we’ve seen so far — plus also the fact that Megan was back at the same motel Lois previously dreamed about — it is not a super-crazy thing to imagine that Lois is still in some sort of a dream. We imagine that the finale will give some answers, but don’t be shocked if there is also another cliffhanger ahead.

