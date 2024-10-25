Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10: A Micaela Diamond tease

One of the things that we know entering Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10 on FX is that not everything is still as it seems. There are almost certainly more twists ahead, whether it be related to the new murder-mystery or even whether or not we are still in some sort of coma-dream with Lois.

The biggest thing that we can really say leading into the finale is to pay close attention if you are re-watching the episodes, in particular the first seven. After all, it seems as though a lot of the stuff that we’ve seen so far is going to end up paying off in a pretty big way.

In speaking to all of this further now to Us Weekly, here is what Micaela Diamond (Megan) had to say:

“I will say there’s going to be a lot of blood and similarities … It will be fun … I hope that people will go back and want to rewatch [episodes] 1 through 7 to see the real shot-by-shot comparison that we did in some of these scenes. I think it will be remarkably satisfying.”

Now, does this mean that the finale is going to tie up every loose end under the sun? Hardly, as it is worth remembering that this is planned to be a show that lasts for multiple seasons — also, this is not American Horror Story, where each batch of episodes is designed to be its own thing.

There’s no denying that we’ve been on a crazy journey with a lot of these characters for most of the year and while we want answers, we also don’t want to see it end! The biggest problem with Grotesquerie is that with the atypical episode rollout, it has felt like the show has blown by too fast.

What sort of big-time twists are you going to see moving into the big finale of Grotesquerie next week?

