Grotesquerie season 1 finale promo: Are we in another dream?

The Grotesquerie season 1 finale is coming to FX next week and based on the new promo for what’s to come, we have a number of questions.

What is one of the biggest at present? Well, that’s not too complicated of an issue to figure out. Really, it is all about whether or not what we are seeing with Lois is real; or, are we actually in another dream, as crazy as that may seem on the surface?

Well, the first thing that you should be aware of from the promo is that Lois is going to find herself moving forward into places that she has already seen in the dream world. This is in addition to the oddities that we have seen already, from the unusual blood-splatter patterns to the motel that we saw Lois and Megan at near the conclusion of episode 9. Nothing feels fully logical, almost as though we’ve seen the character now go from one circle of Hell to another. Or, maybe she is at least closer to reality?

The promo does also feature the return of Travis Kelce as Ed, which is welcome given that all things considered, he really should have been a part of this past episode and it was honestly strange that he was not around. This is someone pretty integral to what Lois has done in the past!

No matter what is ahead from here…

Let’s just hope that there are answers! We’ve wanted that for a while and even if there is a season 2, you can create new mysteries to focus the show around then.

What do you most want to see on the Grotesquerie season 1 finale?

Are you expecting a cliffhanger and if so, how do you think it will set up another season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — so many more updates are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

