Shrinking season 2 episode 5 spoilers: After a mistake

As we prepare to see Shrinking season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, be honest for a minute: How many times have you teared up? We know that this is technically a comedy but at the same time, those dramatic moments hit hard. We also know what a lot of them are linked to at this point: Significant traumas from the past.

The first thing that we should note about episode 5 now comes via the title of “Honesty Era.” What in the world is that a reference to? Well, the “era” part of it could easily be attributed to Taylor Swift and/or the way that people speak these days. As for the honesty part — well, this speaks a little bit for itself, doesn’t it?

To get a little bit more discussion now all about what is coming, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Jimmy helps Alice cope with a huge mistake. Gaby goes home for a family crisis. Liz runs into an old flame.

Amidst all the serious stuff that seems to be going on here, is anyone else equally curious about what we are going to see regarding Liz? This feels like one of those storylines where almost anything could happen, and we do think it would be nice to see her reflecting a little more on her past. She’s a quirky character who loves rocks and getting involved in her neighbors’ business but, at the same time, there is a lot more deep stuff here.

We’re not even at the halfway point of the season and because of that, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of twists and turns still coming. Be prepared … but also brace for some laughs. At the end of the day, all of that is still important!

