Is Doctor Odyssey new tonight on ABC, October 31, 2024?

Is Doctor Odyssey new tonight on ABC? We recognize fully that a lot of people are still just getting accustomed to the Ryan Murphy show. Also, we recognize that there are a number of crazy but pretty entertaining theories out there about it. Given what we’re seeing these days on Grotesquerie, is there a chance that not everything here is exactly as it appears? You can’t rule that out.

There will be a lot more time to get into that here but for now, here’s what we can say: Alas, there is no new cruise setting sail tonight. This is Halloween and with that, the folks at the network may want to be careful here when it comes to giving away a ton when it comes to ratings — especially for a new show. Rest assured, though, that the Odyssey is poised to return with new episodes when we get around to Thursday, November 7, and there is for sure one airing on November 14 after the fact!

Below, you can check out all sorts of details about what lies ahead for not just next week’s new episode, but the one after it, as well.

Season 1 episode 6, “I Always Cry at Weddings” – When a wealthy family charters The Odyssey for a weeklong wedding cruise, all eyes are on the “bridezilla” as she wreaks havoc on board. Amid the chaos, love and lust manage to find their way through the air with sparks flying among the crew.

Season 1 episode 7, “Oh, Daddy!” – Bears, otters and cubs on board can only mean one thing: It’s Gay Week on The Odyssey. As Max, Avery and Tristan navigate their relationships, Capt. Massey’s brother arrives with an unexpected guest.

Hopefully, some out there will use this hiatus to catch up and, perhaps, get more excited about whatever crazy antics are going to be coming up from here on out.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Doctor Odyssey episodes when they arrive?

