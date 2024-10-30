Dancing with the Stars 33: Dwight Howard gets season’s first ten

We’ll be honest: We did not go into Dancing with the Stars 33 tonight with the expectation that Dwight Howard would get a ten. He was the most likely person to be sent home heading into the night, and we do still wonder about his longevity after this week. He had a contemporary routine here, which likely suited him the most since it was not so much about hold or traditional technique.

Also, he has arguably the queen of Halloween as a partner in Daniella Karagach, known for one of the best routines of the past few years with Iman Shumpert themed around this same holiday.

Leading up to the boogeyman-themed routine, Dwight came across as serious and stoic, almost as though he was completely locked in from the start. He then brought that to the routine, as well.

We will give the NBA star credit for coming out and really working on hitting a lot of choreography as well as he possibly could. At the same time, you have to give Daniella a ton of praise for planning the heck out of this routine! She told a story through movement, but also the vibe and atmosphere. She did not ask Dwight to do too much when it comes to things he struggles at, and he was able to nail the character of the dance.

We’re sure that some may scoff at Dwight getting the first ten of the season courtesy of Carrie Ann Inaba and yet, we’d much rather this that Gene Simmons (almost?) giving Brooks Nader a ten a little bit earlier on this season. We at least understand the intention here. Also, we should note that Carrie Ann gave Danny Amendola a ten of his own almost immediately after.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

