Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: The ideal launchpad

Is there a chance that Dexter: Resurrection ends up being one of the most anticipated shows of 2025? We certainly think so.

After all, in so many ways you can argue that this is the show that we never thought that we were going to get. Following the Dexter: New Blood finale, it felt abundantly clear that Dexter Morgan was dead and hope was lost for anything more. Yet, it has already been confirmed that Resurrection is a show happening in the present day, and we are going to see Michael C. Hall back as the title character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

Even though filming has yet to even begin on this show, early signs suggest that we are going to see it back at some point next summer. If that is the case, Showtime will likely get the promotion going pretty early in the new year — and there are several launchpads they could look to for promotion.

One of them, clearly, is going to be the prequel Original Sin, which is going to be coming onto Showtime and Paramount+ in December. However, it is going to run its course likely before there is a trailer of a premiere date ready to share at all. With that, we do tend to think that instead, the goal here is going to be really using the third season of Yellowjackets as a great launching pad for Resurrection. Odds are, the survival drama is going to be coming out in either the late winter or the spring, and there is certainly a chance to use that for all sorts of reveals.

The good news for now is simply this: There is a good bit of synergy between these two shows already! After all, remember for a moment here that Yellowjackets and New Blood aired for a good while at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the upcoming Dexter: Original Sin series

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection the rest of the week?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







