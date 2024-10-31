Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, October 31, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We’ve been lucky to have several episodes to kick off the season — why not keep that going?

Well, this is unfortunately where we come bearing a little bit of the bad news here. Given that tonight is Halloween, the network is doing what to us is a pretty-smart choice in not putting the medical drama on the air. This is them clearly saying that they value long-term success the most, and they recognize that there are going to be plenty of other weeks to air new episodes; with that, there isn’t exactly a lot to be concerned about when it comes to the long-term future.

So what can we say about the next new episode now? Well, we’ve got more info and, beyond just that, details on the one that follows it at the same time:

Season 21 episode 6, “Night Moves” – Teddy and Owen plan a date night that gets derailed in more ways than one, while Jo struggles to do it all at home. Mika adds more to her plate to make up for taking time off to be with her sister, and Levi is faced with a monumental decision.

Season 21 episode 7, “If You Leave” – The doctors at Grey Sloan must put aside their emotions under intense circumstances. Levi asks James a shocking question that could impact their future.

Is the latter going to be the final episode for Jake Borelli as a series regular? We know that he is departing at some point, and we really just have to wait and see when that is going to transpire. (Still, a lot of early indicators are that even when he does leave, the door will still be open for there to be some other appearances at some point down the road.)

