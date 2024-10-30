Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 video: An Erin, Henry conflict?

In a handful of days you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 arrive on CBS — what can we say about it now?

Well, let’s start by noting that from the get-go, you are going to see something play out here that is certainly rather unusual in a big story for Erin and Henry. You don’t get that on a super-regular basis, especially in an instance where the two are at odds. Yet, we also tend to think that Bridget Moynahan and Len Cariou likely had a great time filming this, and also playing a part of their relationship that we don’t often see.

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube, you can see a sneak preview for this episode (titled “Bad to Worse”) were Erin pays him a visit. At first, she claims that she is there as his granddaughter rather than an ADA; however, soon after she berates him for testifying for the defense. Is this a problem for her? Absolutely, given that 1) she is a prosecutor and 2) Henry has been said to hate defense attorneys. Or, in his own words, most of them.

Is there a chance to see a few different surprises throughout this episode? Well, let’s be surprised if there aren’t any, all things considered. This is a show that can take slightly bigger risks now that it is close to the end of the series, and we do tend to think that we are going to see some play out. Of course, that does not mean that this storyline will end in some totally-jarring manner. We tend to think that instead, the goal here will be to give us some old-fashioned compromise — and we want that! Nobody wants Henry and Erin on bad terms in the long-term, right?

Related – See another tease for the Blue Bloods series finale?

Is there anything you are most eager to see from Henry and Erin over Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to ensure you don’t miss other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

