Big Brother 27: Will the AI Arena twist return?

Coming out Big Brother 26, executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan have to actually be feeling quite nice — and yes, that is rare for this show. A lot of times seasons come apart near the end, or are mired in controversy somewhere along the way.

This time around, the drama on social media was at a (relative) minimum compared to the past few years, and while the action slowed down a little at the end, you can say that this was one of the best seasons in quite some time that also had the best winner in arguably the past several years in Chelsie. The show can be riding high for now.

One thing that did seem to work well in season 26 was the AI Arena, which did create an element of chaos on the eviction show and also led to a lot of different strategic thinking. Is there a chance that could return? In a way, the simple answer here is yes. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Grodner confirms that there is a way that it may come back, albeit in a slightly different form:

“I think the AI arena was a big success, and we’ve learned a lot from it … I think it’s something that as we look towards the summer, nothing’s ever going to be exactly the same. We love mixing things up. But I think the essence of that, it’s very likely to be carried forward.”

One of the origins for the twist was to make it so that there were not just always obvious unanimous votes going into evictions, and even live feeders still had reason to watch. For that, mission accomplished! We would argue that in general, the twist was relatively successful. We would feel a bit different if the AI Arena was unfairly physical, but most of the competitions there were well-balanced so that anyone could win them.

We know that Big Brother 27 won’t air until next summer, and with no Canadian season coming anytime soon, we are actually facing an unusually long hiatus from the game.

