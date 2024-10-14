Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2: Is it not happening in 2024?

If you were hoping to see Big Brother Reindeer Games season this year, let’s just say we have some potential bad news.

Has the winter-themed reality show been canceled at CBS? Let’s just say that for the time being, that does appear to be the case. Julie Chen Moonves explicitly mentioned at the end of the season that they would be returning next summer, and last season, the show ended with a tease for the spin-off show featuring Danielle, Frankie, and Britney.

Now, are we bummed out about this? Absolutely, and mostly because we did actually think that the spin-off was pretty good and worthy of more attention. Yet, this is where we are at this point, and CBS clearly decided they didn’t want to spend the money on what had to be a pretty cheap show, all things considered. Reindeer Games was actually rather fun, and we tend to think that its competitions helped to show production that they can create really fun and equitable competitions for the main series, as well.

Now, what we will at least say is this: Even if there is seemingly no Reindeer Games this year (though it could always change), there’s still a chance that it comes back down the line. We consider this entire situation similar to what happened with Celebrity Big Brother, which has been good counter-programming in the years where the Winter Olympics are happening.

One other thing to remember

Reindeer Games may have also existed because of the industry strikes of last year, when most scripted programming was not available until February. This is not going to be an issue this time around, so CBS may think that they have gotten their full holiday fill elsewhere at this point.

