FBI season 7 episode 4 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes a great deal of sense to want an FBI season 7 episode 4 sooner rather than later. We are so early in the season! Why wouldn’t we want more of the crime drama and soon?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is where we do have some news that could easily frustrate a lot of people out there: We are going to be waiting for a while.

As so many of you out there would more than likely already know or guess, Missy Peregrym and the rest of the cast are going to be off next week due to the Presidential Election. This is clearly something that nobody wants to contend with, and for good reason! It would cause the ratings to sink like a stone.

For the time being, the easily assumption that we can collectively make for now is that we are going to be seeing the series come back on Tuesday, November 12 with another episode — and the same can be said for the rest of the franchise. Remember that next month is a key time for television ratings, so if you are the aforementioned network, wouldn’t you want to get two or three episodes out there if you possibly could? That seems to be the thing that also makes the most sense.

One other huge thing to remember here…

Well, we know that you are going to be getting a lot more of the show in general — this is a far longer (and much more normal) season than what we saw earlier this year, which was delayed pretty significantly by some of the industry strikes. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that a lot of the stories ahead are worth the hype and beyond just that, give you more insight into the characters.

