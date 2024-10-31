Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, October 31, 2024?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? We know that we’ve had a nice run of episodes as of late, so is that about to change?

Unfortunately, the simple answer that we have to share at the moment is rather simple: It is about to change. There is no installment tonight, and for a pretty good reason. Tonight is Halloween! Some networks are actually airing content on this day but in general, it doesn’t feel like a particularly great idea. There’s a lot of competition that you find yourselves up again.

At the very least, there is a silver lining to all of this — you are going to be seeing 9-1-1 back sooner rather than later! The show returns on November 7 with “Confessions,” a story that is really all about (no surprise here) a series of pretty dangerous events. For a few more details as to what lies ahead, check out the season 8 episode 6 synopsis below:

When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce.

We are still a lot of episodes coming in the weeks and months ahead, and we are pretty excited for whatever is going to be coming up! Think in terms of a lot of violence, drama, and a lot of exciting character stuff all across the board.

Is it too early to be excited for a possible season 9?

Maybe, but at the end of the day, this is just what happens when you like a show! Given that 9-1-1: Lone Star is ending this season, we do want to ensure that there is a chance that the franchise lasts for a while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

