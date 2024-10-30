Teacup season 1 episode 8 (finale): Will someone die?

As we move into Teacup season 1 episodes 7 and 8 on Peacock in less than 24 hours, one thing is clear: Death is around the corner. This is the two-episode finale event! Why would you expect anything less at this point?

At this point, we do tend to think that almost anyone could go, mostly because of one simple fact: Nobody even knows at this point who Assassin really is. That was the mystery established at the end of episode 6, and it means characters will likely be spending much of their time constantly looking over their shoulder.

As for who we are the most worried about at present, we tend to think that the most likely situation is that we would a Ruben, a Donald, or maybe even a Maggie or James. It remains to be seen if Teacup is going to be a brutal-enough show to actually take out one of the kid characters, though we recognize that it has been shown to be pretty darn dark.

It is difficult to go into articles like these actively advocating for characters to be killed off, but the reality here is that is a show themed around horror. Honestly, it would be strange in the event that we didn’t see this transpire in some shape or form. You want to feel like there is a real, tangible sense of danger — one of the things that this show has been criticized for so far is for it not feeling scary enough at times. Moving into the remaining episodes, you need to have your skin crawl.

Of course, it is also appropriate to have at least a few people make it through the finale — shouldn’t we want some to remain for a possible season 2?

Who do you think could be dying on the two-episode Teacup finale event?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

