Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Dad Fight’

Before we get too deep into this Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 5 article, why not discuss the schedule for a moment?

After all, it is well-worth noting that there is set to be an episode titled “Dad Fight” on November 6. However, we would personally circle it tentatively in pencil. Because the Presidential Election is the day before, you do have to prepare for the possibility that there is some sort of carryover and the Quinta Brunson comedy gets preempted. For now, though, it’s all systems go and this is November sweeps — a pretty key time for network TV ratings. We’re sure that ABC would love to get this out there.

So what is actually happening here story-wise? Well, the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 5 synopsis below gives you a better sense of it:

Gregory forms a bond with one of his students, but the student’s dad becomes jealous of their relationship and seeks a confrontation. Melissa suffers a fall but avoids receiving medical attention for the injury.

Beyond what is actually happening on the show…

Is ABC going to think about changing what they do with their schedule in the future? There have been some reports already about Abbott Elementary being down pretty dramatically in live ratings this fall, and it 100% is a thing. Why is it? We do blame the decision to air it at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, and then also after The Golden Bachelorette, a show that has a totally different audience. Viewers are most likely checking out the comedy later on Hulu or setting their DVRs. We’d rather see it be a part of a full comedy block again.

Fingers crossed that at the very least, the upcoming It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover generates more buzz — this is, after all, one of those shows that is funny enough to merit all the attention in the world.

Related – Learn more about the crossover now, including how it is a two-parter

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 5 when it arrives?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







