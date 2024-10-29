Is Accused new tonight on Fox, October 29, 2024?

Is Accused new tonight on Fox? We recognize that it was not that long ago when it felt like the show was back after a pretty long break.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to tell you that another break is here — there is no new episode tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, it’s not too complicated to figure out here: Go ahead and blame the world World Series. This always happens to Fox shows this time of year, so it really is not that much of a surprise. Unfortunately, the bad news is that there is not an episode set for the following week, either. November 5 is Election Day, and there is no major network out there who is going to risk losing viewers that night who will be preoccupied with other things.

For the very reasons that we have already spelled out, it does not appear as though you’re going to be seeing the crime anthology back until Tuesday, November 12. There are not too many details out there about this episode as of yet, but have no fear — we tend to think more will be released between now and the installment airing.

In general, though, there’s a good chance that if you watch this show with any regularity, you have a pretty good sense of what to expect. Accused is not one of those series that is out to necessarily shock you in terms of genre. Maybe when it comes to the story it will, but it is not about to come out with something that looks and feels different than any other episode that exists.

The biggest bit of advice we can give you during the break is simply advise your friends to watch if they enjoyed the first season. After all, the ratings for season 2 so far are down a pretty wide amount.

What do you most want to see on Accused when the show comes back to the air?

