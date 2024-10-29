Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: The ideal launchpad

At this point, there is a good chance you’ve heard that we will be waiting for a while still in order to see Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere. After all, consider that it is not on the Starz schedule for the rest of the year, even though 1) production is done and 2) it has been for quite some time.

As a matter of fact, also remember that per most indications that are out there right now, we are not going to be seeing Tommy Egan back until after Power Book III: Raising Kanan has come and gone with its fourth season. In other words, this is going to be a long wait, and it could be late winter or even spring before we head back to Chicago with Joseph Sikora and the cast.

So while we endure the rest of this wait, can you at least count on something serving as a good launching pad for Power Book IV: Force season 3 — in other words, a way to help promote it? We don’t actually think that this is all that complicated. We tend to think that around the time that Raising Kanan premiers, it will be used as a perfect launchpad to get people excited about the final season of Force. It may not necessarily be a case where the premiere date for the latter is first unveiled during the former, but we do tend to think that there will be a lot of promos aired and plenty of discussion to help boost it up.

We know that for some shows in their final seasons, there is this assumption that it is easy to just bury them or not hand over a lot of attention. We highly doubt that this is going to happen here. While this may be the final season of Force, it is not necessarily the end of Tommy’s journey. Keep that in mind.

