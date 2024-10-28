The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Joan Vassos in Tahiti

In just two days The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 is going to arrive — so what sort of drama awaits?

Well, first and foremost we know that Bachelor Nation loves their “beautiful places to fall in love,” so we cannot be too shocked that Tahiti is where we are heading. Guy, Pascal, and Chock are all still remaining, and if you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a preview where Joan Vassos prepares for what lies ahead.

So what is on Joan’s mind at the moment? It really seems like her main focus is just making sure that she is present for the rest of the season, as she’s battled a lot of her own doubt and guilt over time. She has the same insecurities that any lead would have — and based on one of the other previews that is out there, one of her concerns is that Chock may be too good to be true. We tend to think that this cements further our feeling that at least for now, he is the #1 contender by a mile to get the final rose. A lot of leads do have a pretty strong feeling at this point, but you want to see the process play out for a little while longer.

For Joan, the most important thing is just allowing her feelings to guide her and, beyond just that, getting a chance to really take things an hour at a time. We do like that she’s said in interviews already that she does not feel any pressure to be engaged coming out of this — which we do think is nice. Rather than rushing into something, she can just build a great connection and then see whatever comes from there after the fact.

