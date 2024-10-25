The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: A finale event?

If there is one thing that is interesting to note already about The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 next week on ABC, it is this: It’s actually being billed as a part of the finale. This means that more than likely, we’re going to be seeing this part of Joan Vassos’ journey lead directly into the next.

Does this mean that we’re going to have a slightly atypical end to this season? That feels somewhat possible, but at the same time, we still have a pretty strong feeling that Chock is the lead contender. If he does not somehow get the final rose, let’s just say that we’d be pretty darn surprised. They just have great chemistry and an emotional back-and-forth that is hard to find.

Of course, we recognize that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to this show; yet, the full The Golden Bachelorette synopsis for episode 7 below sets the stage rather wonderfully:

Joan and her remaining men travel to the beautiful Islands of Tahiti for a crucial week of her journey, overnight dates. A friendly face makes a surprise visit, giving Joan the courage she needs to navigate the rest of her journey. With newfound confidence, Joan dives deep into a week of adventure and tough conversations. Later, an overnight date takes a shocking turn.

That latter overnight date could be some sort of cliffhanger — the most important thing to note at this point is that whatever happens here is almost certainly going to be carried over to either the Men Tell All or the finale, which will be coming in November. No matter where things go, we just hope that Joan is happy — and also, that she got everything that she wanted out of this experience.

Related – Get more news when it comes to The Golden Bachelorette right now and what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to see on The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 when it arrives?

Who are you rooting for right now? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back around to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







