The Penguin: Would Cristin Milioti want a Sofia spin-off?

Following the events of The Penguin on HBO and Max, is there a chance at some sort of spin-off featuring Cristin Milioti as Sofia? There is certainly a reason to want it, especially since you could argue that she is the best part of a show that does not even bear her name.

One thing we do know at the moment is that executive producer Matt Reeves does want to make more shows within this universe, and we tend to think the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery are going to be equally interested. Of course, a lot is going to depend here on whether or not Sofia survives … and that’s not a guarantee, given the reasons Oz Cobb has to kill her at this point. Just think for a moment about what happened with his mother at the end of episode 6!

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Milioti at least makes it clear in a larger discussion about her future that she would love to play this part again:

I would love to play Sofia again and again and again. She really means so much to me, so I wish for that, certainly. I feel like this job was really spoiling in many, many ways. It spoiled me to make it, to play her, that cast is so stacked, the crew was incredible, Lauren [LeFranc’s] scripts are outrageous, and our directors are so good. And certainly, the reception has been spoiling as well. So, I’m looking for the next thing that would fulfill me creatively, that same kind of juice.

For now, we’re just going to watch and enjoy the next two episodes of The Penguin — from there, it will be easier to better evaluate whatever the future is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Penguin right now, including what else is ahead

Do you want to see The Penguin season 2 happen over at HBO and Max down the road?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







