The Penguin season 1 episode 7 promo: Can Oz find his mother?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Penguin season 1 episode 7 this weekend, are we finally at the moment we’ve been waiting for? You can easily argue so, mostly due to the fact that Sofia and Oz have to be back around each other eventually … right?

We would argue that episode 7 is when the Colin Farrell series needs to step things up another notch. Episode 6 did have some cool montages when it comes to Cobb’s operation; however, the story itself felt too much like table-setting for the second straight week. We know that Sofia wants revenge on him, and she has seemingly figured out the way to make it happen: Taking his mother.

Now, Oz is in a position where he has to give into Sofia and/or Sal’s demands if he ever wants to see his ailing mom again — and this is where he’s going to have to make some of the hardest decisions of his life. The preview for what lies ahead seemed to set the stage for some of it, with Oz scrambling and Sal issuing some of the threats. Meanwhile, Sofia seems to already be working on the next phase of her plan, likely realizing that you can’t just settle when dealing with a guy who is this crafty.

Are we setting up for a possible Sofia death? Obviously, we don’t want that, given the fact that Cristin Milioti is arguably the best part of the show. Yet, she’s already done something that Oz won’t exactly overlook, regardless of her motive and the ways in which he wronged her in the past. The stakes have been building towards this for some time, and things are going to get crazy. Now, we just have to wait and see how that will happen and beyond that, what sort of cliffhanger we eventually get for the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Penguin season 1 episode 7 right now

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Penguin and its big finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







