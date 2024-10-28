The Penguin season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week, The Penguin season 1 episode 7 is slated to arrive on HBO and Max, and this one is important for multiple reasons.

So, where do you even start? Well, the best place is noting that the end is near for the Colin Farrell drama, as there are only two more episodes to go. How has time blown by so quickly? It is crazy to think about in some ways and yet, here we are. Our hope is that within these final two episodes the drama rises — and so does a lot of the chaos. We know that Oz Cobb won’t likely be killed given his role in the next The Batman movie, but everyone else? That feels like fair game.

Here is what we can say for now about The Penguin season 1 episode 7 — the title here is “Top Hat,” and the synopsis serves as a great way to set the stage:

Oz fights to preserve his family and his enterprise, while Sofia makes a shocking discovery.

We don’t exactly think that it will come as much of a shock to anyone, but the character we’re most concerned about right now is Sofia. Do we understand that she’s a villain and we shouldn’t root for her? Sure, but at the same time there’s no denying that she is one of the most compelling people on the show and we would easily watch another season of just her misadventures. There’s a lot of story that could still be told there — and who knows? Maybe the big discovery that we’re getting here is a stepping stone for it.

In general, just don’t be shocked if episode 7 ends with a cliffhanger. Consider it a great way to set up for the finale, which could easily have a cliffhanger of its own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

