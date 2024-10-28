Dune: Prophecy poster hints at unveiling ‘secrets’

Are you ready to see the premiere of Dune: Prophecy arrive on HBO next month? The anticipation here is through the roof, and for good reason.

After all, the movies so far have been enormously successful, and that is not even to speak of the source material! The origin of this show is tied very much to Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to create some larger franchises, and hopefully, the story lives up to some of the hype.

So what will make the series different? Take, for starters, the setting. Remember that the story is set far before the events of the original. The description serves as a reminder of that: “Ten thousand years before Paul Atreides — before they became the Bene Gesserit — a powerful sisterhood works in the shadows to guide the universe.”

If you head over to the link here, you can see one of the newest posters hyping up the new season. Obviously the story could be worth the cost of admission here, but then you also have the presence of people like Emily Watson and former Vikings star Travis Fimmel.

The poster notes that “secrets” are going to be revealed — so what in the world does that mean? Well, it is one of many different things we’re excited to see unfold over the six-episode first season. We know that this show is not extraordinarily long, but a lot of shows on HBO aren’t these days. This is every bit as long as what we saw with True Detective earlier this year, and we know that a lot of content can be crammed within a pretty short period of time.

For the time being, all we can really do is just hope that the series ends up being worth the wait, and what is sure to be a pretty huge budget.

Related – Get some more news on Dune: Prophecy right now, including what else you can expect

What are you the most eager to see moving into Dune: Prophecy over at HBO?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







