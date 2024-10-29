Lioness season 2 episode 3 video: Zoe Saldaña, cast look ahead

We know that Lioness season 2 episode 3 is coming to Paramount+ this weekend — so why not try to look ahead now?

While we know it took a while to start getting a lot of content from this season, the streaming service seems to be giving us all sorts of great stuff now! If you head over here, for example, you can see a video in which Zoe Saldaña does her best to share where the season picked up and, beyond just that, what the entirety of the story was all about this time around.

We will say that the first two episodes here were pretty darn exceptional when it comes to Joe’s story, especially when it comes to getting her new recruit in Josie. The path ahead is going to be both chaotic and dangerous — so what all is going to be coming up as a result of that?

Well, there is really only so much that this video can give away, mostly due to the fact that Paramount and/or the larger Taylor Sheridan world are still trying to keep at least a few of the finer details under wraps and understandably so. Why try to show everything right now?

The biggest mystery

This is honestly not that complicated: Learning more about what happened to Cruz. She is still out there and has a pretty important role to play this season. This is where we give the streaming service some credit for actually being able to keep a secret here! We know that there are a lot of anxious fans out there and we get it — after all, we are right there with them! Let’s just hope that the wait proves worth it and beyond just that, we get a few answers that tie into what we saw at the end of last season.

