Survivor 47 episode 7 sneak peek: Sol does damage control

Wednesday night is going to bring Survivor 47 episode 7 to the air — so what exactly does that mean? Well, let’s just say the drama will start almost immediately.

There’s no denying that episode 6 was entertaining — but at the same time, it was entertaining in a rather unconventional way for this show. The producers decided that they had no problem letting everyone know in advance that Rome was going; because of some of that comedy, it was hard to really determine where everyone else stood within the game.

Here is the one thing we can say for sure in the aftermath of that vote: Andy is one of the last people you want paranoid. He is completely merciless and will do whatever benefits him. Some of that is, of course, due to the fact that he knew he was on the outs with Gata from day 1.

In a sneak peek over at the official Survivor YouTube, you can see Sol desperately trying to do damage control after the vote, explaining to Andy that he had to write down someone in the event that Rome had an idol. Why Andy? Well, he tells him that Gata said that they were fine to let him go — and in particular, singles out Sam. This is as good of an “uh oh” moment as we’ve seen in one of these previews for a good while now. We know that Sam already kept his previous idol from Andy, and down the road, someone could choose to sell him out for that. There is a chance that all of this goes really bad for that tribe and Andy flips.

Of course, there’s also a chance that Sol just gets himself into even more trouble, but we can’t help but root for the guy given how much danger he was in from the very start of this season. He’s had to basically scramble for every little thing he has.

