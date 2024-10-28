The Neighborhood season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Election Day

As we get prepared to see The Neighborhood season 7 episode 3 on CBS next week, what stories are actually poised to stand out?

Well, the first thing we really should say here is that the writers are taking a big risk in doing a story about an election — basically, the most divisive topic in modern-day America. Also, they’re taking a risk that this episode is actually going to air on November 4! While we think it most likely will, we are throwing some extra caution out there just due to the fact that pre-election coverage could end up altering the lineup to a certain extent.

Without further ado, let’s just get into the story that is planned here! Go ahead and check out the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Vote” – Dave gathers everyone for a lengthy ballot-palooza party to discuss the merits of every candidate and prop on each of their election ballots. Also, Gemma is determined to run a tight ship as their local precinct captain when polls open at Walcott Academy, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Kevin Pollak guest stars as Lamar.

Here is what makes this episode so difficult. We don’t necessarily think that this episode is going to get overtly political when it comes to one candidate or another, but even doing that alone could be viewed as controversial! There’s a reason why a lot of people would steer clear of this, but we’re also interested in seeing how this is all handled. We are also still early in the season, so there’s a lot of room for development and change.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 7 episode 3?

Do you think it is a good or bad move to do an election-themed storyline at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

