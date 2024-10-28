Bridgerton season 4: New Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha preview

As we prepare for Bridgerton season 4 to premiere at some point down the road, why not celebrate in the form of a new video! Consider this a reminder that there is a lot to look forward to…

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (new prospective love interest Sophie Baek) give you a rather fancy invitation to the next big Bridgerton ball. This is the sort of thing that should easily get you excited, no? It is a masquerade, which means that you are going to have an element of mystery mixed in here with all of the fun.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

Now as we move forward into the new season, of course the big question here is how in the world all of this is going to play out. We do certainly think that there’s going to be a lot of drama, but also questions about whether or not Benedict is ready for this sort of commitment. This has been a question mark that we’ve had for a long period of time, but we do think that the events of season 3 gave us a chance to see him evolve significantly.

Now, as great as all of this is, here is your crummy reminder that we’re probably going to be waiting a long time to see Bridgerton arrive. Even though we’re getting a lot of previews now, the reality here is that new episodes are going to be likely on hold until we get around to 2026. They have to finish filming and on the other side of that, there’s a lot still to get to when it comes to post-production and everything else needed to get them on the air.

Rest assured, this season will also offer chances to see other familiar faces, as well. (We don’t want to forget about Colin and Penelope, pictured above!)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including some premiere date hopes

What do you most excited to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







