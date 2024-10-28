Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: Wedding jitters?

In less than 24 hours, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 is poised to arrive on Hulu — are you ready for anything?

Well, at the moment, we are bracing for what should be a hugely significant episode, and for a number of reasons. Not only are we going to get an answer to the long-held mystery of who killed Sazz Pataki, but there is also a wedding coming up! Loretta and Oliver are getting ready to say their vows.

So, what are the chances that things actually go according to plan here, and the two actually get married? We know that there is such a thing as wedding jitters where someone gets nervous, and based on what we know about Oliver, he’s neurotic enough to freak out about a wedding. However, at the same time, we don’t tend to think that he’s going to panic about wanting to marry Loretta; instead, he is the sort to sit back and wonder if he’s going to be a good enough husband to her.

Now, what we do think the more legitimate fear here is that something happens around the wedding — as in, somebody dies. We do think there’s a good chance that it happens, but we would be somewhat surprised to see it transpire leading up to the actual ceremony. After so much anticipation, are the writers really going to deprive us of the big moment? That feels unlikely. We tend to think that a murder could happen either right after they are pronounced man and bride, or shortly after the fact at a reception.

Does there have to be a murder around the wedding?

Not necessarily. After all, we can imagine a possibility here where the producers decide to do a time jump, and then do some sort of murder after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale?

