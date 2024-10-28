When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: Best launchpad?

If you are like us, then you are already thinking a lot about what we could end up seeing as we moving into When Calls the Heart season 12. Why wouldn’t you? All signs suggest that there could be some great things coming soon. We had that big cliffhanger regarding Jack’s past at the end of season 11, and it makes sense to have some questions about that. (However, at the same time we don’t think that anything crazy is going to happen to jeopardize what Elizabeth and Nathan have.)

So what would be the best launching pad for a premiere date announcement? Is it crazy to think about that now? Personally, we don’t tend to think so at all. This is a show that a lot of us would ideally want back ASAP but unfortunately, that’s just not practical. The most likely scenario here is that we’re going to see the show return around March or early April.

With this in mind, we do not think that it is some sort of shocking revelation here to say that the best-case scenario is Hallmark using The Way Home season 3 to push When Calls the Heart season 12, which they have absolutely done in the past. It can help to keep its audience steady! Whether or not this is where the network first shares a teaser or a trailer remains to be seen, but we do think it will be front and center in a lot of the coverage.

Of course, as we wait the final months before the show returns, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to learn something more about the long-term future. Season 12 is supposedly not meant to be the final season, so let’s hope that there is some renewal news before too long.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates regarding When Calls the Heart right now, including a tease from Chris McNally

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 12 over at Hallmark Channel?

Do you think that a date is going to be revealed during The Way Home? Be sure to share right now in the comments and once you do, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







