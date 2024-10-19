When Calls the Heart season 12: Is a Lucas love interest coming?

There are a handful of different things we want to see on When Calls the Heart season 12, but a big Lucas story is one of them. One of the things that we’ve said ever since his engagement to Elizabeth fell apart is that we want the character to find love. Not only does he deserve it, but this is just the sort of show that often emphasizes and tells some particularly great love stories.

So for now, we’re moving forward with the hope that something could be brewing — and that is reflecting in some of what Chris McNally is saying on the subject!

In a new piece at Swooon, the actor behind the character made it abundantly clear that a new addition to Hope Valley could eventually be worth watching in this regard:

“Well, there is one of the new characters that’s coming to town who represents a fairly strong opposition to Lucas, and I think within that is a spark of chemistry, and we will see where that goes … I’m not sure yet, but I also don’t want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be excited to meet this new individual and get to know them and follow that journey.”

Of course, When Calls the Heart seasons run for a long-enough time that there is a good chance to see things evolve. Where things are in the first few episodes is not where they are going to be moving into the finale.

Beyond romance, we are also just eager to navigate further into Lucas’ story when it comes to him being Governor, especially since (in theory) he will not be in Hope Valley all the time. This remains the most ambitious story the show has, and we are curious to see how they will end up handling it in the end.

