When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: October ’24 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date between now and the end of October? We probably do not have to tell you this, but there is excitement is absolutely there!

First and foremost, let’s remember that there are reasons aplenty for all of the hype. You’ve got a huge cliffhanger regarding Elizabeth and Nathan that the show is looking to resolve; beyond just that, we also know that Melissa Gilbert is going to be appearing at some point, as well! This show will present the same Hope Valley that you’ve come to know and love, but we’ve also seen over the years that there is certainly room for some subtle changes, and 100% we expect for there to be more from this particular department.

So is a premiere date about to be handed out here? We’d love it, but we also do have to exercise a certain amount of caution here, all things considered. Remember that When Calls the Heart is more than likely not going to be coming back until March. We would love for it to return before then, but the way that Hallmark has planned out the past two years, we tend to think The Way Home will air in January and it is unlikely the two shows are at the same time.

Because of this, our realistic expectation is that season 12 will get some sort of exact premiere-date announcement in January or February; hopefully, there are at least some behind-the-scenes teases we get from set soon. Filming will wrap up this fall in British Columbia and from there, the focus will shift over to editing and/or perfecting the story to come.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including more on Gilbert’s appearance

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 12, no matter when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







