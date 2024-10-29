Is Murder in a Small Town new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to check out another fascinating mystery?

Well, it goes without saying here that the next couple of weeks are going to be pretty crazy. With that in mind, this is why we have to go ahead and deliver the bad news: You won’t be seeing the murder-mystery show on the air tonight. The World Series is on Fox, and it has a tendency to interrupt plans for a lot of various shows out there.

Now, if you look towards November 5, there is a pretty obvious event that is worth discussing: Election Day! When you think about these two events in tandem, it becomes so much easier to understand why we are going to be seeing Murder in a Small Town off the air until we get around to Tuesday, November 12 in its typical timeslot.

So what exactly will the story be for this upcoming installment? The network hasn’t shared too much, though the preview a few days ago indicated that “The Madness Method” will feature one of the more terrifying threats that we have seen on the show so far. Almost certainly, we tend to think that this is by design and a perfect way to ensure that we are immensely afraid for whatever the next case is going to be.

While you do wait for the series to return with new episodes now, the best advice that we can share is rather simple: If you love it, remember to spread the word! This is the only way to make 100% certain that we have a chance to get more. The ratings so far have been fairly steady; yet, at the same time they are hardly setting the TV world on fire.

