Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, October 28, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, then of course you are excited to get more of the crime drama soon! That’s especially true if you have heard the hype that a Halloween episode is coming this time around.

Well, here is where we come bearing some of the good news — you will have a chance to see the show on the air tonight! “The Trouble with Hal” is coming on at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time and over the course of it, you are going to see an odd mystery with a familiar guest star — and who knows? Hopefully, a few holiday traditions are going to be thrown in here as well.

To get a few more details right now on what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The Trouble with Hal” – NCIS is called in to investigate when a lieutenant returns home on the eve of Halloween to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else at his place, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Donna Mills guest stars as Wanda Prescott, an antiques collector and the widow of a billionaire investment guru.

For those curious, this is exactly the sort of story that we wanted to see at this point in the season! Remember that it’s been ages since we’ve had some sort of holiday episode, and we certainly have not had one with this current team. This episode will give us an opportunity to see that, and having a little bit of fun along the way as well.

