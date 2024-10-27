Gen V season 2 premiere date: What is the ideal launchpad?

As many of you may be aware at this point, a Gen V season 2 is slated to arrive at some point next year. Aren’t there reasons for excitement? Well, we tend to think so!

The first that we really should go ahead and note here is simply this: Production has been going on for the past several months and because of that, it’s our hope that there will be other updates before too long. Does this mean, though, that an exact start date is about to be revealed? Hardly, as we tend to think that this is something we’ll be stuck waiting a good while in order to see at this point.

At this point, what we are wondering here is pretty simple: What is the best way that Prime Video can set the show up for success? Also, do they really need to set it up well for success? You can of course argue that it is going to be hugely popular regardless of promotion, but we still want The Boys spin-off to get as many opportunities as possible to deliver a huge punch.

Because of this, we really hope that an exact premiere date or even a trailer is revealed in the spring, with the season 3 premiere of Reacher (which also does not have an official date yet) serving as some sort of launch pad. Why not use one show in order to set the stage for another? It is smart for Amazon to cross-promote and do whatever they can in order to keep people excited about the long-term future.

As for what the story of Gen V season 2 is going to be, there is tragedy baked in following the loss of Chance Perdomo. Andre’s death will be addressed early on, and the season in general will likely fold in what happened at the end of The Boys season 4, where Homelander and Vought were granted more power than ever.

