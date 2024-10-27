Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: Do Voight, Chapman have future?

We know that romance may not always be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing Chicago PD and Hank Voight, but isn’t that what makes things between him and Chapman so interesting? She clearly cares for him, really to the point where she is willing to sacrifice her entire career for him.

Yet, does he really realize the extent of these feelings as of yet? That is the mystery and really, that is the sort of thing that is going to be fun to figure out.

Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, showrunner Gwen Sigan notes that Chapman’s feelings may not be something that Hank can even recognize at this point:

“It’s the question. I don’t think he knows yet, which is so fun … I think it took him completely off guard and in my mind, Voight didn’t even know that was an option. I don’t think he’s looking for it. It’s something we’ve never seen on the show. And really since his wife, I don’t think he’s had a romantic relationship that was deep or meaningful.”

With this in mind, we are interested to see how Hank handles this moving forward … or if he really can, all things considered. This is going to be a fun thing potentially to watch unfold because it is relatively foreign to him, and there’s a good chance that some of it could actually catch him by surprise.

If there’s one thing we are certainly aware of right now, it is that Chicago PD will likely feel zero pressure to rush anything along when it comes to these relationships. Why would they? They already have a big romantic subplot courtesy of Burgess and Ruzek, who could be having some really great stuff down the road. (Of course, it is worth noting for now that Burgess’ focus may be on a detective promotion, at least based on the most-recent promo.)

