Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We would argue that this is the time that we need the show more than ever!

After all, last week the series was on hiatus; meanwhile, the Presidential Election is coming up in under ten days! If there was a lot of reason to need some comedy, this is it. Luckily, we are here to say that the late-night show is going to be back tonight. Not only that, you are going to have a chance to see it at a reasonably-normal time in 11:02 p.m. Eastern.

Given the time of the year we are in at the moment, it almost feels crazy to sit here and suggest that we’re going to be getting some sort of main segment that is not devoted to the matter at hand. We wonder if Oliver and the writers are crazy enough to go off the beaten path here.

Now, we should go ahead and say that we went back and checked in 2020, and most of the shows leading up to that election were either about it, or about a topic that was key to what voters were interested in at that time. Because of that, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing something pretty similar here. This is a time in which it would be hard for any other subject to garner attention, and this is still what the bigwigs at HBO and Max want. Sure, we are in an era now where they are waiting to put clips on YouTube until later in the week, but the supposed objective in doing this is to garner more subscriptions. We still have a hard time knowing whether or not this strategy is working, or exists mostly to drive a lot of us crazy.

Beyond topical content, of course we want humor. Is that really so much to ask?

What do you most want to see moving into the October 27 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







