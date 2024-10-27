The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: The best launchpad

If you are like us, then you are hoping to see The Night Agent season 2 premiere on Netflix sooner rather than later. Why wouldn’t you? The first season of the spy thriller was one of the most popular shows that Netflix had around the time it came out, and this chapter has already been filmed.

For now, a lot of indications to us suggest that a late winter / early spring premiere for the new season is coming — if that is the case, is there a perfect spot to reveal an exact date while maximizing attention around the show? We would argue so.

As a matter of fact, we would go so far as to say here that the situation is not even all that complicated. If we were the streaming service, we would go ahead and put some sort of trailer / date announcement around the launch of Squid Game season 2. This is not a service that usually puts a bunch of previews or trailers before their shows, and we also don’t necessarily think that they do that here, either. Yet, they could just time the announcement to when people are still buzzing about the Korean drama, which return on December 26 after a really long wait. It would give the necessary time to further promote the show after the premiere date is announced, and hopefully help to make season 2 as big as ever.

After all, Netflix has a huge reason to stay invested in the future of The Night Agent — they have already renewed it for a season 3! We also would not be surprised if this show does eventually become more of a franchise, but that’s something more to think about later on down the road. There is no real reason to get too far ahead of ourselves until the second season unspools.

