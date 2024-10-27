Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: An ideal launchpad

There is no denying that Bosch: Legacy season 3 is going to be one of the more anticipated series of the first half of next year. After all, this is the final season, so there is going to be so much more weight behind it than your average TV show. Not only does it have the pressure of concluding this story, but also one in some ways that kicked off with the OG Bosch many years ago. We recognize that there is a Renee Ballard spin-off coming as well, but is that going to be the same thing? Hardly, even if Titus Welliver is going to be turning up.

What we want to talk about here is some some sort of launching pad — what is the best way to formally announce a date for season 3? We know that the series is coming back in March, but it would be nice to start to fill in the cracks further.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

We have noted in the past that the odds are unlikely that we’re going to get an exact premiere date in the relatively near future, mostly due to the fact that these dates are typically announced only a couple of months in advance. Still, if Amazon / Freevee wants to surprise us, they could do it by sharing a date/ a teaser alongside the November 14 launch of Cross. There’s a good case to make this happen in that both shows are adaptations, are in the same drama, and are even about the world of policing to a certain extent. If they want a successful marketing campaign, this is a great place to start.

So what will the final season of Bosch: Legacy look like? Well, remember that at the end of season 2, Maddie got that mysterious call from prison from Preston Borders. Is he trying to set Harry up? At this point, anything feels possible.

Related – Be sure to see some more tributes to Bosch: Legacy as we prepare for the end

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 3 over at Freevee?

Are you still sad that the series is coming to a close? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. More are coming, after all…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







