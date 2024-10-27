The Equalizer season 5 episode 3 spoilers: An undercover search

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 3 — so what will make it stand out?

Well, let’s start by saying this: If you like episodes of this show where characters are outside their element, you are going to like this one. It is one that features a difficult case, but also some really personal stuff for Mel as she tries to continue her recovery. We know that she’s had some of the most important storylines all season long, and there is no evidence that this is about to change.

Want to get some other information now about what to expect? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Just Fans” – Harry goes undercover in a surprising role to help McCall search for a woman with a secret online persona. Meanwhile, Mel decides to go to therapy and tries her hand at songwriting as a way to heal her trauma, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

All of this should be exciting — but how about some bonus scoop? On December 8, you are going to have a chance to see a holiday episode “Slay Ride,” one that is going to serve as the seventh one of the season. Of course, we would love to sit here and say that this is a story that is merry and bright … but remember the show that we’re talking about here! The Equalizer can be as dark as they come at times. Here is what we can say about this episode now:

A joyous and merry Christmas turns dark when McCall, Dante and Miles find themselves held hostage in a hospital that’s been taken over by the cartel.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 3 when it arrives on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

