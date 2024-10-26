The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A perfect launchpad

HBO has already started their promotional rollout for The Last of Us season 2 — after all, we’ve already seen a trailer! Now, there is likely going to be a lot more that the show does in the weeks and month to come, but none of this serves to answer our primary question: When will the series actually come back?

While it is hard to pinpoint an exact date for the show’s return just yet, we can go ahead and note the following: There is an ideal launchpad out there to announce something. At this point, it really comes down to this — will the network actually jump at making it happen?

In looking ahead at the schedule for a moment here, there are two important dates to examine. First, you have November 10, which is the finale date for the super-successful The Penguin. Beyond that, you also have November 17, which is when the premiere of Dune: Prophecy is going to air. Both of those seem like great vessels to use for further promotion, and we know that in general, HBO does love their sizzle reels that they use to hype up a lot of other shows.

After all, it is important to remember here that The Last of Us is not the only greatly-anticipated show that is on the calendar at this point, as they also have another season of The White Lotus coming before too long. Both of these series have been done filming for a while, and the anticipation is that you will be able to see both of these shows at some point within the first half of 2025. That helps to ensure they will be eligible for the Emmys.

